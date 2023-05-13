PM Modi Praises Yogi Adityanath For Landslide Victory In UP Civic Polls

BJP won the mayoral elections in 10 of the 17 municipal corporations in Uttar Pradesh

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday said the BJP's victory in the Uttar Pradesh local body polls conveys people's support for the state's "unprecedented" development under Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's leadership.

Taking to Twitter, Modi also congratulated Uttar Pradesh BJP workers and candidates for the "stupendous win".

The ruling BJP won the mayoral elections in 10 of the 17 municipal corporations in Uttar Pradesh, results for which were announced on Saturday, virtually adding a third engine to its "double-engine" government.

The party's candidates won in Ayodhya, Jhansi, Bareilly, Mathura-Vrindavan, Moradabad, Saharanpur, Prayagraj, Aligarh, Shahjahanpur and Ghaziabad.

Official results for the remaining seven municipal corporations -- Agra, Lucknow, Kanpur, Meerut, Firozabad, Varanasi and Gorakhpur -- are expected later on Saturday.

The urban local body polls were held in two phases -- on May 4 and May 11 -- to elect 17 mayors and 1,401 corporators. Nineteen corporators were elected unopposed, according to the State Election Commission.

(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)