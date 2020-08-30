Apps Developed Under ''Atmanirbhar Bharat App Challenge'' Get Praise From PM

PM Modi continued saying that for an Atmanirbhar Bharat and nation's future, this is a good indication.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday praised various apps that were a part of "Atmanirbhar Bharat App Innovation Challenge" which are gaining popularity and are becoming a good sign for self-reliant India.

"Everyone believes in the ability of Indians to innovative and present solutions and when there is a feeling of dedication and compassion then this power becomes limitless. At the beginning of this month, the country's youth were given an app innovation challenge," said PM Modi during his monthly "Mann ki Baat" programme.

"Our youth wholeheartedly participated in the Atmanirbhar Bharat App Innovation Challenge. Around 7,000 entries were received which included almost two-third apps made by youth from tier 2 and 3 cities," he added.

The Prime Minister continued saying that for an Atmanirbhar Bharat and nation's future, this is a good indication. After much scrutiny, about two dozen apps were awarded in different categories. You must learn and connect with these apps, he added.

Prime Minister cited examples of various apps saying, "One of these apps is the Kutuki Kids Learning App. This is an interactive app for small children in which kids can learn a lot about Math and Science through stories and songs. It also contains activities and games."

"Similarly, there is an app for microblogging platforms. It is called Koo, through which we can communicate and interact through text, audio and videos in our mother tongue. Similarly, Chingari app is gaining popularity amongst the youth," he added.

One app is Ask Sarkar. There is an app in which you can interact via a checkboard and get accurate information about any government scheme. This app can help you in text, audio and video form also, the Prime Minister stated.

"There is one more app-Step Set Go which is a fitness app. It keeps all records of how much you walked, how many calories you burned. It also motivates you to stay fit. Many other apps have also won this challenge including many businesses, games apps," he said.

"You also come forward, innovate and implement something. Your efforts in today''s small start-ups will transform into global conglomerates tomorrow and make a mark for India," he added.

In July, the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MEITY) had banned 47 apps, which were variants and cloned copies of the 59 apps banned earlier in June.

The 59 apps had been banned by the Centre in June in view of the information available that they were engaged in activities which were "prejudicial to sovereignty and integrity and defence" of the country.

Almost all the apps banned had some preferential Chinese interest and the majority had parent Chinese companies.