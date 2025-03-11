PM Modi Plants Sapling In Mauritius Under <i>'Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam'</i> Initiative

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Mauritius PM Naveen Ramgoolam on Tuesday jointly planted a sapling at Sir Seewoosagur Ramgoolam Botanical Garden in Mauritius under the Ek Ped Maa ke Naam initiative.

The two leaders planted the Aegle Marmelos or Wood Apple tree which is better known as Bael.

Prior to this, PM Modi had undertaken a similar initiative during his visit to Guyana as well. Due to the incessant efforts of PM Modi, the initiative has resulted in planting of more than 1 billion trees in India.

Moreover, the impact has spread to countries outside India as well. A total of over 27,500 trees have already been planted in around 136 countries across the world under this initiative, with PM himself having participated in tree plantation in two countries.

In June 2024, on the occasion of World Environment Day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched the 'Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam' campaign, a unique initiative combining environmental responsibility with a heartfelt tribute to mothers.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi emphasized the importance of collective efforts to improve the environment and spoke of India's strides in increasing forest cover over the past decade. This campaign, he said, aligns with the nation's quest for sustainable development.

Earlier in the day, PM Modi shared highlights of his visit so far, and commended how the great Bhojpuri language thrives in the culture of Mauritius.

In a post on X, he said, "Memorable welcome in Mauritius. One of the highlights was the deep rooted cultural connect, seen in the Geet-Gawai performance. It's commendable how the great Bhojpuri language thrives in the culture of Mauritius."

Official Spokesperson of the Ministry of External Affairs, Randhir Jaiswal on Tuesday briefed about Prime Minister Narendra Modi's engagements at Mauritius on his state visit.

Mr Jaiswal talked about the warm welcome PM Modi received at the airport, and said that later in the day, he would address the Indian community and would also hold a meeting with the President of Mauritius, Anerood Jugnauth.

"Namaste! The Prime Minister of India, Sri Narendra Modi, has arrived in Mauritius on his historic state visit. At the airport on arrival, he was warmly received in a special gesture by Prime Minister of Mauritius, His Excellency, Dr. Navinchandra Ramgoolam. There were several other dignitaries to welcome him at the airport. There was ceremonial welcome. And at the hotel, we had the Indian community members giving him a rousing welcome in Mauritius," Mr Jaiswal said.

