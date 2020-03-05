PM Modi Pays Tributes To Biju Patnaik On His Birth Anniversary

The prime minister also shared a document from 1945 to highlight the courage shown by Patnaik in flying then underground leader Ram Manohar Lohia. Patnaik was an accomplished aviator.

Biju Patnaik worked tirelessly for India's progress, PM Modi said. (Representational image)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday paid tributes to former Odisha chief minister Biju Patnaik on his 104th birth anniversary, saying he worked tirelessly for India's development.

"Remembering Biju Babu on his jayanti. This document from the pages of history (dated 1945) gives a glimpse of his courage (flying Dr. Lohia, who was then underground) and excellence," PM Modi tweeted.

He said Biju Patnaik worked tirelessly for India's progress and pioneered the development of Odisha.

