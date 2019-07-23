PM Modi Pays Tribute To Bal Gangadhar Tilak, Chandra Shekhar Azad

PM Modi pays tribute to freedom fighters Bal Gangadhar Tilak, Chandra Shekhar Azad

Prime Minister Narendra Modi this morning paid tributes to freedom fighters Bal Gangadhar Tilak and Chandra Shekhar Azad on their birth anniversaries and hailed their contribution to the country's independence movement.

On Bal Gangadhar Tilak's 163rd birth anniversary, the prime minister said a grateful nation will always remember his contribution.

He dedicated his life for the cause of "Purna Swaraj" (complete self-rule), PM Modi tweeted in Hindi.

Bal Gangadhar Tilak was born on this day in 1856 in Chikali, Maharashtra.

Describing Chandra Shekhar Azad as a "fearless and determined" freedom fighter, the prime minister said his sacrifice and bravery are a source of inspiration for the countrymen.

Chandra Shekhar Azad was born on this day in 1906 in Bharva, Madhya Pradesh.



