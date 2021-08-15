PM Announces 75 Vande Bharat Trains On 75th Year Of Independence

PM Modi underscored that India has to march ahead with new pledges for the next 25 years

Seventy five Vande Bharat trains, like the Udan Scheme for flights, will help connect India's far-flung areas, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced today as India celebrates its 75th Independence Day.

"The country has resolved that 75 Vande Bharat trains will be connecting every corner of the country in 75 weeks of Amrit Mahotsav of Independence," PM Modi said.

"Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav" is the government's initiative to mark 75 years of India's Independence, a tribute to freedom fighters and freedom struggle. A series of events are being organised across the country to mark the occasion.

"Today the speed at which new airports are being built in the country, the UDAN scheme connecting far-flung areas is also unprecedented," the Prime Minister added.

The Prime Minister, who unfurled the national flag at the iconic Red Fort before his speech, said the capitals of northeast states will soon be connected with the railways.

The region, he said, is also getting connected with Bangladesh, Myanmar and southeast Asia.

"We have to bridge the gap between lives in villages and cities," the Prime Minister said.



The Prime Minister gave a call for ''Sabka Prayas'' along with ''Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas'' for building a new India.

