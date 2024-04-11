India-China Border Situation Needs To Be Addressed Urgently: PM Modi

PM Modi hoped India and China would be able to restore border peace through positive engagement. (File)

The India-China border situation needs to be addressed urgently to resolve the "abnormality" in the bilateral interactions, said Prime Minister Narendra Modi, asserting that the two countries share an important relationship.

A stable India-China relations are important for the entire world, PM Modi said in an interview with US's Newsweek magazine.

"For India, the relationship with China is important and significant. It is my belief that we need to urgently address the prolonged situation on our borders so that the abnormality in our bilateral interactions can be put behind us," said the Prime Minister.

He also hoped that the two neighbours will be able to restore peace at its borders through positive engagement.

"Stable and peaceful relations between India and China are important for not just our two countries but the entire region and world. I hope and believe that through positive and constructive bilateral engagement at the diplomatic and military levels, we will be able to restore and sustain peace and tranquility in our borders," he said while speaking to the New York-based magazine.

India-China ties deteriorated steeply in 2020 after clashes between their troops in the high-altitude Galwan Valley in the Ladakh region. As many as 20 Indian soldiers were killed in the clashes while China took an unspecified number of casualties, prompting top-level diplomatic and military talks.

PM Modi also commented on the India-Pakistan relations, which had taken a hit after the 2019 Pulwama attack that killed 40 Indian soldiers and was traced to terrorists from beyond the border.

"I have congratulated the Prime Minister of Pakistan on taking over office. India has always advocated for advancing peace, security, and prosperity in our region in an atmosphere free from terror and violence," he said.

Asked about the imprisonment of Pakistan's former prime minister Imran Khan, he refused to comment on internal matters of the neighbouring country.