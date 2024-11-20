PM Modi Offers To Share With World India's Expertise On Using Digital Tech, AI

PM Modi has offered to share with the world India's expertise in using power of digital technology.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has offered to share with the world India's expertise in using the power of digital technology and artificial intelligence to improve the lives of people.

Speaking on Tuesday at an event organised by India at the G20 Summit on Digital Public Infrastructure (DPI), Artificial Intelligence(AI), and Data for Governance (DfG), he said, “We will continue the focus on the transformative potential of DPI, AI and data-driven governance to advance the SDGs and enhance lives globally.”

“This is an area where India stands ready to contribute actively and share our best practices with the world,” he said.

India has deployed one of the largest digital payment systems in the world and created the infrastructure to deliver government benefits and other payments directly to recipients.

PM Modi posted after the meeting that India was “partnering to leverage the power of technology for a greener world”.

He wrote, “Technology holds immense potential for driving progress on the SDGs (United Nations Sustainable Development Goals) and empowering lives globally. May humanity harness it together for a brighter and better future.”

The event was attended by UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, World Bank President Ajay Banga, International Monetary Fund Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva, World Trade Organisation Director-General Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, and World Health Organisation Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, among others.

Georgieva, in a post on X, thanked PM Modi “for highlighting the importance of DPI, AI, and D at the summit".

“Technology is vital for advancing the SDGs and transforming lives of people across the world,” she wrote.

Okonjo-Iweala said on X that she had a “good exchange” with PM Modi at the event.

(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)