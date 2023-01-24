PM Modi Offers 'chadar' For Ajmer Dargah

The Urs commemorates the death anniversary of Chishti, one of the most notable Sufi saints, also known as Gharib Nawaz or "benefactor of the poor", and draws a large crowd.

PM Modi Offers 'chadar' For Ajmer Dargah

PM Modi has been annually offering a chadar, a traditional offering, for the event.

New Delhi:

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday handed over a "chadar" to Minority Affairs Minister Smriti Irani and others, which would be offered on the Urs of Khwaja Moinuddin Chishti at the Ajmer Sharif Dargah.

The Urs commemorates the death anniversary of Chishti, one of the most notable Sufi saints, also known as Gharib Nawaz or "benefactor of the poor", and draws a large crowd.

PM Modi tweeted, "Handed over the Chadar which would be offered on the Urs of Khwaja Moinuddin Chishti at the Ajmer Sharif Dargah."

The prime minister has been annually offering a chadar, a traditional offering, for the event.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

Featured Video Of The Day

Rahul Gandhi Says Disagree With Digvijaya Singh's Surgical Strikes Remark

Also Read

.