Watch: A Melodious Wish For PM Modi From Varanasi Ahead Of Oath Ceremony

Singer Channulal Mishra blessed and congratulated Narendra Modi by singing a song.

As wishes continue to pour in for Narendra Modi ahead of his swearing-in as the Prime Minister for the second time, one wish stood out for striking all the right notes. Noted Hindustani classical singer Channulal Mishra sang a short, self-written song in praise of PM Modi.

The Padma Bhushan awardee blessed and congratulated Narendra Modi by singing a song in Hindi and Awadhi. The song describes PM Modi as the incarnation of Lord Ram and compares his mother to Kaushalya.

"Everything good happens with God's blessings. It's a big and auspicious day for Kashi and for Modi Ji," the noted singer told news agency ANI with a broad smile.



Watch the "badhaiya" song sung by Channulal Mishra here:

#WATCH Varanasi: Hindustani classical singer Pandit Chhannulal Mishra sings a 'Badhaiya' for Prime Minister Narendra Modi. His swearing-in ceremony will take place later today. pic.twitter.com/n6X8LVAq1j — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) May 30, 2019

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday paid a visit to his parliamentary constituency Varanasi where he thanked voters and offered prayers at iconic Kashi Vishwanath temple.

The Bimstec leaders attending the PM Modi swearing-in ceremony include Bangladeshi President Abdul Hamid, Sri Lankan President Maithripala Sirisena, Myanmarese President U Win Myint, Nepali Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli and Bhutanese Prime Minister Lotay Tshering, Sooronbay Jeenbekov, President of the Kyrgyz Republic and Pravind Kumar Jugnauth, Prime Minister of Mauritius. Thailand will be represented by its Special Enovy Grisada Boonrach.

Back home, chief ministers and opposition leaders have been invited for the swearing-in ceremony of Narendra Modi. Bollywood celebrities Vivek Oberoi and Boman Irani have also been invited to PM Modi oath ceremony.

The ceremony is scheduled to be held at 7 PM in the forecourt of the Rashtrapati Bhavan. President Ram Nath Kovind will administer the oath of office and secrecy at the event.

