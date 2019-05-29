Over 100 Non-Resident Indians To Attend PM Modi's Oath Ceremony

Prime Minster Modi Oath Ceremony: The ceremony will take place on May 30.

More than 100 non-resident Indians or NRIs will fly to Delhi tomorrow to attend Prime Minister Narendra Modi's oath ceremony.

"Close to 100 plus NRIs are coming to attend the swearing-in again on their own expense just to show their support and affection for Prime Minister Modi," said Vijay Chauthaiwale, in-charge of BJP's foreign affairs wing.

Mr Chauthaiwale said that as many as thousand NRIs were involved during the campaigning of the Prime Minister. "Thousands of NRIs were involved in the campaigning one way or other. Many of them worked hard in their own countries. Around 600-700 NRIs actually came here and stayed for 2-4 weeks during campaigns. Their contribution is well recognised."

"The stature of India has gone up significantly on the global stage. Therefore, the stature of our diaspora has also gone up significantly. No wonder people are looking forward to the second term of Prime Minister Modi very enthusiastically and with very lot of expectations," he added.

Talking about the India-US relation, he said, "The US-India relationship is traditionally very strong and under Prime Minister Narendra Modi which also saw a change of leadership within the USA from Barack Obama to Donald Trump."

"PM Modi has a very good personal rapport with both the presidents. India has developed strategic partnerships with the US. We are collaborating on several fronts like defence, security, cyber security, anti-terrorism and money laundering," he added.

The BJP's foreign affairs wing in-charge also assured that the problem related to the Indian software engineers in the US will surely be resolved soon under the leadership of Prime Minister Modi.

Top leaders and guests have also been invited from around the world and across the nation will attend the swearing-in ceremony of the Prime Minister which will be held tomorrow at Rashtrapati Bhavan in Delhi at 7 PM. President Ram Nath Kovind will administer the oath of office and secrecy to the Prime Minister and other members of the Union Council.

Several foreign leaders including Abdul Hamid, President of Bangladesh, Maithripala Sirisena, President of Sri Lanka, Sooronbay Jeenbekov, President of the Kyrgyz Republic, U Win Myint, President of Myanmar, Pravind Kumar Jugnauth, Prime Minister of Mauritius, KP Sharma Oli, Prime Minister of Nepal, Dr Lotay Tshering, Prime Minister of Bhutan, Grisada Boonrach, Special Envoy of Thailand will be part of the ceremony.