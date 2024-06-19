PM Modi Visits Ruins Of Ancient Nalanda University In Bihar's Rajgir

PM Modi today visited the ruins of ancient Nalanda university, a UNESCO world heritage site

Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited the ruins of ancient Nalanda, a UNESCO world heritage site, in Rajgir today.

The ruins of ancient Nalanda comprise the archaeological remains of a monastic and scholastic institution. It includes stupas, shrines, viharas (residential and educational buildings) and important artworks in stucco, stone and metal. Nalanda stands out as the most ancient university of the Indian subcontinent.

Shortly after his visit to the ruins, PM Modi inaugurated the new campus of Nalanda University.

Elaborate security arrangements have been put in place in view of the PM's visit to Nalanda.

PM Modi was briefed about the ancient ruins by Gautami Bhattacharya, Superintending Archaeologist, ASI Patna Circle.

Before his Nalanda visit today, the PM wrote in a post on X, "It's a very special day for our education sector. The new campus of the Nalanda University would be inaugurated at Rajgir. Nalanda has a strong connect with our glorious past. This university will surely go a long way in catering to the educational needs of the youth".



