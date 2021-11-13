PM Modi Meets US Congressional Delegation

Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a meeting with a delegation of US lawmakers

Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a meeting with a delegation of US lawmakers on Saturday, during which he appreciated the consistent support and constructive role of the US Congress in deepening the India-US comprehensive global strategic partnership anchored in shared democratic values.

In a statement, the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) said the US congressional delegation was led by Senator John Cornyn and included senators Michael Crapo, Thomas Tuberville and Michael Lee, and Congress members Tony Gonzales and John Kevin Elizey.

Cornyn is the co-founder and co-chair of the Senate Caucus on India and Indian Americans.

"The congressional delegation noted the excellent management of the Covid situation in India despite the challenges of large and diverse population. The prime minister noted people's participation based on the country's democratic ethos played a key role in managing the worst pandemic of the last one century," the PMO said.

There was a warm and frank discussion on regional issues of mutual interests, including those related to South Asia and the Indo-Pacific region, it added.

PM Modi and the visiting delegation took note of the increasing convergence of strategic interests between the two strategic partners and expressed their desire to further enhance cooperation with an aim to promote global peace and stability.

PM Modi later tweeted, "Met a US Congressional delegation led by Senator @JohnCornyn and consisting of Senators @MikeCrapo, @SenTuberville, @SenMikeLee and Congressmen @RepTonyGonzales, @RepEllzey. Appreciated the support and constructive role of the US Congress for deepening the India-US partnership."

Views were also exchanged on the potential for enhancing the bilateral relationship and strengthening cooperation on contemporary global issues such as terrorism, climate change and reliable supply chains for critical technologies, the PMO said.

