PM Modi Meets New Jersey Governor, Assures Cooperation With Indian States

PM Modi and Philip Murphy agreed to cooperation in STEM and higher education.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday met New Jersey Governor Philip D Murphy and assured him of government's support as the US state seeks to pursue meaningful cooperation with states in India.

A release from the PMO said that the Prime Minister received Mr Murphy on Monday morning on his first visit to India in his present official capacity.

The governor is visiting Agra, Mumbai, Hyderabad and Ahmedabad apart from Delhi.

"Prime Minister Modi welcomed the Governor's desire to promote closer commercial and people-to-people relations between New Jersey and India and assured him of the Government of India's support as New Jersey seeks to pursue meaningful cooperation with the Indian States," the release said.

It added that the Governor briefed the Prime Minister of his priorities for building his state's relations with India and committed to working towards a robust partnership between India and the US.

Noting the commonalities between India and New Jersey, he mentioned the celebration of diversity and respect for plurality in India which he had as witnessed since his arrival.

PM Modi noted with satisfaction that state of New Jersey, which hosts the highest concentration of Indian-American population in the US, has emerged as a top destination for India's trade and investment.

Both dignitaries agreed to the significance of cooperation in STEM and higher education.

The release said that Prime Minister appreciated the personal attention paid by the Governor for the well-being of the Indian American community in New Jersey and stressed their importance as a bridge between India and their host country.

Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.