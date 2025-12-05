PM Modi-Putin In A Fortuner: The Diplomatic Signal Behind The Viral Ride

Russian President Vladimir Putin, in India on a two-day state visit, received a warm red carpet welcome from Prime Minister Narendra Modi, a reflection of the high diplomatic stakes in the visit. Their shared ride out of the airport caught attention worldwide. PM Modi and Putin left together in a white Toyota Fortuner, with the Russian President's so-called "fortress on wheels" following them. The video of the two heads of state sharing an SUV - instead of the typical fleet of armoured limousines - quickly went viral.

Why The Fortuner?

The Toyota Fortuner in question is registered under an official security-fleet (MH01 EN 5795), compliant with BS-VI norms, and in use by Indian security agencies.

Sources say choosing a Japanese-made SUV - not a European luxury vehicle like a Range Rover or Mercedes - sent a subtle diplomatic message. In the middle of complex geopolitics and Western pressure, a non-Western vehicle signalled an independent Indian foreign-policy posture.

"As the US under Trump has become more isolationist and transactional, and relations with China remain poor, India is ensuring that its ties with middle powers like Russia - or Japan, UAE and the EU - are deepened," Pramit Pal Chaudhuri, head of Eurasia Group's South Asia practice was quoted as saying by Bloomberg. "It helps India that President Trump has already ended Putin's pariah status by holding his Alaska Summit."

The Fortuner, widely used by Indian security agencies including the Special Protection Group (SPG), is familiar, low-profile and secure enough for VVIP movement, making it a safe but unflashy choice.

The Fortuner, which was conceptualised in Japan, is assembled in India. With PM Modi choosing the 4X2 version of the vehicle for Putin, it sends a message of the strength of Make in India.

Car-Ride Diplomacy And Modi-Putin Bonhomie

That Putin skipped his usual armoured limousine - the Russian Aurus Senat - and opted to ride with Modi underlines the rare personal trust and warmth between the two leaders, according to sources.

Also Read | PM Modi's Surprise Appearance At Airport And A Hug For Putin

The carpool recalls an earlier joint ride this year during the G20 summit, strengthening public perception of their easy camaraderie and long-standing partnership.

Beyond symbolism, the choice of vehicle - practical, discreet, and Indian-security compatible - shows a blend of pragmatism and diplomacy, the sources said.

Putin was on Friday accorded a ceremonial welcome at the Rashtrapati Bhavan ahead of his summit talks with PM Modi.

Boosting defence ties, insulating India-Russia trade from external pressure and exploring cooperation in small modular reactors are set to be the focus of the summit between the two leaders that is expected to be closely watched by Western capitals.

The Russian leader's visit to New Delhi has assumed greater significance as it is taking place against the backdrop of rapid downturn in India-US relations.