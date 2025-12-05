'Dear Friends' PM Modi, Putin Say "Walk Together In Fight Against Terror"

India and Russia 'walk together in the fight against terrorism', Prime Minister Narendra Modi said Friday afternoon in a joint statement with Russia's Vladimir Putin.

Moscow has been a strong supporter of India's efforts to combat terrorism and responded strongly after a Pakistan-based terror group, the Jaish-e-Mohammed, was linked to the April 22 attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam. Condemning the terror strike, Moscow said then that it "stands in solidarity with India for elimination of terrorism in all its forms and manifestations".

Moscow had also backed India over Operation Sindoor - a military response that targeted terrorist infrastructure in Pak and parts of Kashmir illegally occupied by that country.

The Modi-Putin statement, delivered from Delhi's Hyderabad House, also encompassed announcements on trade and economic cooperation, including an MoU for the shipping sector.

Russia's war on Ukraine - which has raged since February 2022 with no apparent end in sight, despite United States President Donald Trump's 'interventions' - was also discussed.

Putin thanked the Prime Minister for his efforts to resolve the war, and said he had a 'very informative and useful conversation' following his arrival in Delhi Thursday evening.

The Russian leader said he had shared details for a plan for a peaceful resolution of the war with the Prime Minister, who reconfirmed India's position as a 'champion of peace'.