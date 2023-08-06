508 Stations, 27 States: PM Launches Railways' Big Revamp Project

The 'Amrit Bharat Station Scheme' was launched to redevelop 1,309 stations.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday laid the foundation stone for redevelopment of 508 railway stations across the country via video conferencing.

These 508 stations are spread across 27 states and union territories, including 55 each in Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan, 49 in Bihar, 44 in Maharashtra, 37 in West Bengal, 34 in Madhya Pradesh, 32 in Assam, 25 in Odisha, 22 in Punjab, 21 each in Gujarat and Telangana, 20 in Jharkhand, 18 each in Andhra Pradesh and Tamil Nadu, according to the Prime Minister's Office.

Besides 15 stations are in Haryana and 13 in Karnataka.

The redevelopment, which will cost Rs 24,470 crore, will provide modern passenger amenities along with ensuring well-designed traffic circulation, inter-modal integration and well-designed signage for guidance of passengers, the PMO had said in a statement, adding that the design of station buildings will be inspired by local culture, heritage, and architecture.

Noting that PM Modi has often laid stress on provision of state-of-the-art public transport and that railways is the preferred mode of transport of people, the PMO had said he has prioritised the importance of providing world-class amenities at railway stations.

Guided by this vision, the 'Amrit Bharat Station Scheme' was launched to redevelop 1,309 stations, it said.

As part of this scheme, the foundation stone for redevelopment of 508 stations was laid by the prime minister.

