PM Modi Leaves for Poland, First Indian PM To Visit Country In 4 Decades

The PM's two-day visit from August 21-22 will focus on strengthening bilateral relations.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to visit Poland today, marking the first visit by an Indian Prime Minister to the country in 45 years. The visit coincides with the 70th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between India and Poland.

The last Indian Prime Minister to visit Poland was Morarji Desai in 1979.

The Prime Minister's two-day visit from August 21-22 will focus on strengthening bilateral relations, with discussions likely to cover a wide range of topics, including strategic partnerships, defence cooperation, and cultural exchanges.

European Parliament member Dariusz Jonski has termed the visit as "very important."

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) highlighted the historical ties between the two nations, recalling Poland's assistance to India during Operation Ganga in 2022, which facilitated the evacuation of over 4,000 Indian students from Ukraine. This gesture, along with the historical refuge provided to over 6,000 Polish women and children in India during World War II, are being seen as the cornerstone of good India-Poland ties.

PM Modi will visit the Ukrainian capital Kyiv on August 23 to hold talks with President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.