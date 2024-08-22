PM Modi To Visit Ukraine, Poland PM Talks Of Indias Role In Resolving War

PM Modi Ukraine visit: PM Modi has expressed concern over the ongoing conflicts in Ukraine

A day ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's much-anticipated visit to conflict-hit Ukraine, Poland Prime Minister Donald Tusk said India could play an essential and constructive role in resolving the Russia-Ukraine war. Mr Tusk also said that PM Modi's visit to Ukraine will be "historic". PM Modi has expressed his concern over the ongoing conflicts in Ukraine and West Asia, asserting that India supports dialogue and diplomacy for early restoration of peace and stability.

Poland PM also noted that PM Modi has confirmed his willingness that he is ready for a peaceful, and rightful end to war.

In a joint press meeting with PM Modi in Warsaw, Mr Tusk said, "We began with a clarification on very emotional issues. PM Modi confirmed his willingness that he is ready for peaceful, rightful and immediate end to war. We believe that India can play an essential and very constructive role. So, this announcement is very important for us. PM, in 10 hours you will visit Ukraine. We believe that your visit to Ukraine will be historic."

PM Modi today said India firmly believes that no problem can be solved on the battlefield, adding that it is ready to provide all possible co-operation for the restoration of peace and stability in the region.

After holding wide-ranging talks with his Poland counterpart, PM Modi said, "The ongoing conflicts in Ukraine and West Asia are a matter of deep concern for all of us. India firmly believes that no problem can be solved on the battlefield."

"The loss of innocent lives in any crisis has become the biggest challenge for the entire humanity. We support dialogue and diplomacy for early restoration of peace and stability," he added.

PM Modi arrived in Warsaw on Wednesday on the occasion of the 70th anniversary of the strategic ties between the two countries. This is the first visit by an Indian prime minister to Poland in nearly half a century.

In the second leg of his two-nation trip, PM Modi will be in Kyiv for around seven hours on Friday. He will leave for the Ukrainian capital onboard a train this evening and the journey will take around 10 hours. It will be the first-ever visit by an Indian Prime Minister to Ukraine.