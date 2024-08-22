'Answer To Any Problem Not In Battlefield': PM Modi On Ukraine Conflict

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday underlined the need for dialogue and diplomacy to resolve disputes between nations - with specific reference to Russia's war on Ukraine and military tension between Iran and Israel in West Asia - rather than allowing it to descend into military conflict.

Mr Modi made the comments during his visit to Poland, whom he also thanked for helping evacuate Indian students stranded in Ukraine after war broke out in February 2022.

"The conflicts in Ukraine and West Asia are concerning, but the answer to any problem is not in the battlefield... we support dialogue and diplomacy," he said in a joint statement with his Polish counterpart, Donald Tusk.

The Prime Minister also pitched for increased and improved trade and strategic ties with the European nation, saying, "We have decided to convert our ties to a strategic partnership. We want Polish firms to be involved in make-in-India projects.