PM Modi's 'Make in India, Make for the World' Pitch In Poland

PM Modi and his Polish counterpart also "discussed ways to expand cooperation in defence and security."

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, during his landmark visit to Poland, called upon Polish companies to join the 'Make in India, Make for the World' initiative. He visited Poland to hold strategic talks with the Polish PM Donald Tusk at the Federal Chancellery.

"I am glad to have met my friend, Prime Minister @donaldtusk. In our talks, we took stock of the full range of India-Poland relations. We are particularly keen to deepen linkages in areas such as food processing, urban infrastructure, renewable energy and AI," PM Modi posted on social media platform X after his meeting with Donald Tusk.

I am glad to have met my friend, Prime Minister @donaldtusk. In our talks, we took stock of the full range of India-Poland relations. We are particularly keen to deepen linkages in areas such as food processing, urban infrastructure, renewable energy and AI. pic.twitter.com/a7VqCfj9Qa — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) August 22, 2024

Polish PM Donald Tusk said it was a "great privilege" to host PM Modi on the eve of the 70th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between the two countries.

"This is a sufficient illustration of the significance of this visit and your presence today. This is undoubtedly proof of the increasingly good relations between our countries, of the significance for the entire region, I will not exaggerate if I say for the entire world between India and Poland," said Donald Tusk.

PM Modi and his Polish counterpart also "discussed ways to expand cooperation in defence and security."

"PM @donaldtusk and I also discussed ways to expand cooperation in defence and security. It is equally gladdening that we have agreed on a social security agreement, which will benefit our people," PM Modi wrote in another post on X.

PM @donaldtusk and I also discussed ways to expand cooperation in defence and security. It is equally gladdening that we have agreed on a social security agreement, which will benefit our people. pic.twitter.com/aQmb4zvPWR — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) August 22, 2024

PM Modi is the first Indian Prime Minister to visit Poland in 45 years since Morarji Desai's visit to the nation in 1979.

In the second leg of his two-nation trip, PM Modi will be in Ukraine for around seven hours on Friday. He will leave for the Ukraine on a train this evening and the journey will take around 10 hours.

With Inputs From IANS