PM Modi Launches Scheme To Boost Livelihood In Rural India: Highlights

Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched "Garib Kalyan Rojgar Yojana" to help boost livelihood opportunities in rural India this morning via video conferencing. The scheme also aims to help the migrant workers who were left jobless after coronavirus lockdown in March.
During the launch, PM Modi spoke to many people from different parts of the country who returned to their villages and asked them about the difficulties they faced during the lockdown.
"The Government of India has decided to launch a massive rural public works scheme ''Garib Kalyan Rojgar Abhiyaan'' to empower and provide livelihood opportunities to the returnee migrant workers and rural citizens," the Prime Minister's office said ahead of the launch.
Launching the PM Garib Kalyan Rojgar Yojana to help boost livelihood opportunities in rural India. https://t.co/Y9vVQzPEZ1— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) June 20, 2020
Here are the highlights of the launch of Garib Kalyan Rojgar Yojana by PM Modi:
- PM Modi spoke to several people from villages this morning who had to travel to their hometowns amid coronavirus lockdown.
- Smita Kumari, who returned from Delhi to her village, shared her experience of journey during the lockdown.
- "I am sure that this scheme will turn a challenge to an opportunity. This scheme relies on the potential of those living in the villages," PM Modi said.
- PM Modi spoke to Janardan Sharma, a carpenter who earlier lived in Haryana's Gurgaon "Sh. Sharma expresses his happiness about return to the village and the opportunities in the village," PM's office tweeted.
- "Country is proud of the sacrifice made by our braves in Ladakh. Today when I am speaking to people of Bihar, I will say the valour was of Bihar Regiment, every Bihari is proud of it. I pay tributes to those who laid down their lives for the nation," PM Modi said.