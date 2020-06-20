PM Modi Launches Scheme To Boost Livelihood In Rural India: Highlights

PM Modi this morning launched a government scheme to boost rural employment.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched "Garib Kalyan Rojgar Yojana" to help boost livelihood opportunities in rural India this morning via video conferencing. The scheme also aims to help the migrant workers who were left jobless after coronavirus lockdown in March.

During the launch, PM Modi spoke to many people from different parts of the country who returned to their villages and asked them about the difficulties they faced during the lockdown.

"The Government of India has decided to launch a massive rural public works scheme ''Garib Kalyan Rojgar Abhiyaan'' to empower and provide livelihood opportunities to the returnee migrant workers and rural citizens," the Prime Minister's office said ahead of the launch.

Launching the PM Garib Kalyan Rojgar Yojana to help boost livelihood opportunities in rural India. https://t.co/Y9vVQzPEZ1 — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) June 20, 2020

Here are the highlights of the launch of Garib Kalyan Rojgar Yojana by PM Modi: