PM Modi Lands In Paris, Rafale Jets, Bastille Day Celebrations In Focus

PM Modi landed in Paris for a two-day visit.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived in Paris today on a two-day visit during which he will hold wide-ranging talks with President Emmanuel Macron and join him for the French National Day celebrations as the Guest of Honour.

PM Modi's visit will focus on strengthening India-France ties in various domains including defence and space.

Before departing for France, PM Modi said he will hold wide-ranging discussions with the French President on taking forward the longstanding and time-tested partnership.

"This year marks the 25th anniversary of our strategic partnership. Rooted in deep trust and commitment, our two countries cooperate closely across various domains including defence, space, civil nuclear, blue economy, trade, investment, education, culture and people to people ties. We also work together on regional and global issues," PM Modi said in a statement.