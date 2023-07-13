Live Updates: Defence Ties Take Centre-Stage As PM Modi Visits France

PM Modi has landed in France for 2-day visit.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has arrived in Paris for a two-day visit to France today. He will attend the traditional Bastille Day military parade as guest of honour and discuss major new defence deals. PM Modi will be the guest of honour for the July 14 military parade, which kicks off France's national day celebrations, with the participation of Indian troops and Indian-flown French-made fighter jets underlining close defence ties.

French President Emmanuel Macron's red-carpet welcome for PM Modi comes weeks after he was given the rare honour of a White House state dinner in Washington.

India is one of the biggest buyers of French arms, with PM Modi announcing a landmark deal for 36 Rafale fighter jets during a trip to Paris in 2015 that was worth around 4.0 billion euros ($4.24 billion) at the time.

He is set to unveil the purchase of another 26 marine versions of the state-of-the-art aircraft during this visit, as well as a deal for three Scorpene-class submarines, according to reports.

Here are the updates on PM Modi's France visit:

Get NDTV Updates Turn on notifications to receive alerts as this story develops.

Jul 13, 2023 16:34 (IST) "How Can World's Largest Democracy...": PM Modi's Pitch For UNSC Membership

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has said India, now the most populous country, "needs to regain its rightful place", in a strong push for permanent membership of the country in the UN Security Council.



"The issue is not just of credibility, but something much larger. How can the UN Security Council claim to speak for the world when its most populous country and its largest democracy is not a permanent member?" PM Modi said in an interview with French publication Les Echos.

The UN Security Council epitomised the dissonance of an institution not in step with a changed world order, he said. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has said India, now the most populous country, "needs to regain its rightful place", in a strong push for permanent membership of the country in the UN Security Council.The UN Security Council epitomised the dissonance of an institution not in step with a changed world order, he said.