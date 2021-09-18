PM Modi Holds Marathon Meeting With Top Officials, Stresses On Execution Of Ideas

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's meeting with officials lasted for over four hours. (File)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a marathon meeting with the secretaries of central government departments on Saturday and wondered why the bureaucrats, despite having vision for development, lacked in the execution, sources said.

The meeting which came months after a major reshuffle of the Union Council of Ministers lasted more than four hours.

Many secretaries shared their views on various policy-related matters and made suggestions on further improving governance and delivery on the ground, the sources said.

After listening to the secretaries, PM Modi said it is praiseworthy that they all have vision but wondered why is it that the vision is not being executed, the sources said.

The prime minister said rather than acting like a secretary of a department, they should act like the leader of their respective teams, the sources said.

In the aftermath of the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic, the prime minister has been holding brainstorming sessions with ministers and top officials to inject fresh energy and zeal in the functioning of the government, the sources said, adding that the meeting with the secretaries is part of that effort.

