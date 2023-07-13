PM Modi Heads To France, Rafale Jets, Bastille Day Celebrations In Focus

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will focus on strengthening India-France ties in various domains including defence and space during his two-day visit to Paris.

Before departing for France, PM Modi said he will hold wide-ranging discussions with the French President on taking forward the longstanding and time-tested partnership.

"This year marks the 25th anniversary of our strategic partnership. Rooted in deep trust and commitment, our two countries cooperate closely across various domains including defence, space, civil nuclear, blue economy, trade, investment, education, culture and people to people ties. We also work together on regional and global issues," PM Modi said in a statement.

"I look forward to meeting President Macron and holding wide-ranging discussions on taking forward this longstanding and time-tested partnership over the next 25 years," he added.

PM Modi will be the guest of honour at the annual Bastille Day Parade where a 269-member Indian tri-services contingent will participate in the parade. Three Rafale fighter jets of the Indian Air Force (IAF) will also join the flypast on the occasion along with French jets.