PM Modi Gifts His Gold Garland To Engineering Student After Request on Twitter Rabesh Kumar Singh, a mechanical engineering student, had asked the Prime Minister for the garland on Twitter, which he wore during a public rally in Madhya Pradesh last month

When an engineering student wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on social media asking for a similar gold garland that he wore during a rally in Madhya Pradesh, his wish was granted within a few days. In fact, he also got a letter from the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) which said that PM Modi is sending him the same garland.



Rabesh Kumar Singh, a mechanical engineering student of Indian Institute of Technology (Indian School of Mines), Dhanbad, had asked the Prime Minister for the garland on Twitter, which he wore during a public rally in Madhya Pradesh last month.



"I was listening to you on Panchayati Raj Day; you gave a very nice speech. I liked the gold-coloured garland you were wearing. Can I get the same?" Singh asked PM Modi in a tweet.

प्रधानमंत्री @narendramodi जी नमस्ते

आप को पंचायती राज दिवस पर सुन रहा था, बहुत ही सुन्दर उद्बोधन

आप के गले में सोने के रंग जैसा माला देखा बहुत ही अच्छा लगा, क्या ये माला मुझे सकता है | #PanchayatiRajDaypic.twitter.com/rbcrs8hwaXpic.twitter.com/5M5KttA6dL - Rabesh Kumar Singh (@RabeshKumar) April 24, 2018

The next day, the Prime Minister sent the same garland to the student along with a letter which read, "I read your message on Twitter where you expressed your liking for the garland I wore at Mandla on Panchayati Raj Diwas. I am sending you a letter along with the garland as a gift. I wish you all the best for the future."

