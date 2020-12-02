PM Modi Discusses Cyclone Preparedness With Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan

PM Modi was informed about the arrangements made in Kerala to battle Cyclone Burevi (File)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi virtually discussed the cyclone situation with Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan today.

Mr Vijayan informed the prime minister about the arrangements that have been made by the state to battle Cyclone Burevi.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) today issued a red alert for Kerala's Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Pathanamthitta and Alappuzha districts for December 3 in view of Cyclone Burevi.

According to the IMD, "Parts of Tamil Nadu and Kerala are likely to receive very heavy rainfall as the cyclonic storm 'Burevi', which originated in the southwest Bay of Bengal is moving west-northwestwards direction and is expected to intensify further during next 12 hours."

IMD tweeted, "Heavy to very heavy rainfall at isolated places very likely over north Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, Mahe and Karaikal and North Kerala on 3rd December, isolated heavy rainfall on 2nd and 4th December."

