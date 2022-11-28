PM Modi, Congress Chief To Address Election Rallies In Gujarat Today

PM Modi will address several public meetings in Gujarat today. (File)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to address several public meetings in election-bound Gujarat today. His rallies are scheduled in Kutch's Anjar, Jamnagar's Gordhanpur, Bhavnagar's Palitana, Jamnagar's Gordhanpar, and Rajkot today.

As the campaigning period for the first phase of the assembly election nears completion, heavyweight leaders of all parties are in the state to attract voters.

"PM Modi is coming again and we expect huge gatherings. People love to see him and listen to him. We expect to win all seats in Rajkot district," Rajkot BJP president Kamlesh Mirani told ANI.

Meanwhile, Union Home Minister Amit Shah will be conducting elections rallies at four locations in Gujarat - Kheralu, Savli, Bhiloda, and Naranpura.

Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Bhai Patel, his Assam counterpart Himanta Biswa Sharma, Union Ministers Smriti Irani and Purusottam Rupala, as well as several senior BJP leaders will hold public meetings and roadshows at various places.

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge will address a press conference in Ahmedabad today. He is also set to address election rallies in Mehsana and Ahmedabad. Rajasthan Ashok Gehlot Chief Minister will also campaign for the party.

Senior leaders of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) will also address public meetings in the state.

During a rally in Surat yesterday, PM Modi accused the Congress of being "well-wishers of terrorists" and questioned the Batla House encounter in 2008.

"The new generation of Gujarat has not seen the serial bomb blasts of Ahmedabad and Surat. I want to caution them of those who are well-wishers of terrorists. Batla house encounter was an act of terrorism but Congress leaders had questioned it," he said.

Assembly elections in Gujarat will be held in two phases on December 1 and 5. The results will be declared on December 8.