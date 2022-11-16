PM Modi Condoles Deaths In Mizoram Stone Quarry Collapse, Announces Aid

He expressed deep grief over the loss of lives due to the stone quarry collapse in Mizoram.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed deep grief over the loss of lives due to the stone quarry collapse in Mizoram.

He also announced ex-gratia from the Prime Minister's National Relief Fund (PMNRF) for the kin of each deceased.

The Prime Minister's office (PMO) tweeted, "My thoughts are with those who lost their loved ones due to the tragic stone quarry collapse in Mizoram. An ex-gratia of Rs. 2 lakh would be given from PMNRF to the next of kin of each deceased. The injured would be given Rs. 50,000."

Three more bodies were recovered on Tuesday from the debris of the stone quarry which collapsed at Maudarh village in Mizoram's Hnahthial district, informed Additional Deputy Commissioner Saizikpuii. So far, 11 bodies have been recovered and one person is still missing, the Additional Deputy Commissioner added.

The teams of BSF, Assam Rifles, NDRF, state police and district administration are engaged in a search operation to retrieve the body of the remaining person, stated the Additional Deputy Commissioner.

Earlier on Tuesday morning, the bodies of eight migrant labourers were recovered after they were trapped when a stone quarry in Mizoram collapsed.

The BSF rescue team was immediately dispatched and arrived as the first response unit on Tuesday.

The NDRF team reached the spot on Tuesday morning.

