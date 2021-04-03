PM Modi Came To Assam 35 Times, Manmohan Singh Not Even 10: BJP Chief

BJP chief JP Nadda has said that PM Narendra Modi visited Assam 35 times so far.

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) national president JP Nadda has said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited Assam 35 times while his predecessor Dr Manmohan Singh could not come here even for 10 times in 10 years.

Speaking to ANI, Mr Nadda also said that it was only in PM Modi's regime that Bhupen Hazarika -- the identity of Assam -- was conferred with the prestigious Bharat Ratna.

Speaking regarding the development of Assam, Mr Nadda said, "For development, we completed the Bogibeel Bridge. Prime Minister Narendra Modi came 35 times to Assam, while Manmohan Singh ji did not come to the state even 10 times in 10 years. Rs 8,000 crores royalty on gas was given by Modiji, why Manmohan Singh ji was not able to do that? The infrastructure work like roads, highways and bridges is going on under the leadership of Modiji."

"AIIMS is being set up and for that, more than Rs 1100 crores are being spent. Six medical colleges have been given to Assam in the last five years. Six super specialty blocks have been given to Assam in the last five years. So there is a new way of development of the state," he added.

Further talking about other development works, the BJP president said that under the Swach Bharat Mission, approximately 59 lakh toilets have been made in the state. "We don't ask anyone's religion. We believe in Sabka saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishvaas. In Ayushman Bharat who comes -- ragpickers, maids, servants, rickshaw pullers and the poor people."