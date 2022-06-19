PM Modi Calls On President Ram Nath Kovind As Tenure Nears End

President Ram Nath Kovind's tenure comes to an end on July 24.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi called on President Ram Nath Kovind at Rashtrapati Bhavan on Sunday as his five-year tenure comes to an end on July 24.

"Shri Narendra Modi, Prime Minister of India, called on President Ram Nath Kovind at Rashtrapati Bhavan," tweeted the Rashtrapati Bhavan today.

Shri Narendra Modi, Prime Minister of India, called on President Ram Nath Kovind at Rashtrapati Bhavan. pic.twitter.com/NfE5aUPkdj — President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) June 19, 2022

At the beginning of this month, Prime Minister Narendra Modi accompanied President Ram Nath Kovind to his ancestral village, Paraunkh, in Kanpur Dehat of Uttar Pradesh.

On June 15, the Election Commission issued a notification for the election of the 16th President of India. Nominations can be filed by the candidates till June 29.

The poll for the Presidential election will be held on July 18 and counting will take place on July 21. President Ram Nath Kovind's term is ending on July 24.

The Presidential election will be held by a secret ballot in accordance with a system of proportional representation as per the Constitution.

The President is elected by an electoral college comprising elected members of Lok Sabha, Rajya Sabha and state legislative assemblies. It also includes the legislative assemblies of Delhi and Puducherry.

Polling will be held in the Parliament House and the premises of the state legislative assemblies.

The total number of electors will be 4,809 including 776 Members of Parliament and 4,033 Members of Legislative Assemblies (MLAs).

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)