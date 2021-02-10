PM Modi Calls Congress 'Divided', 'Confused' As MPs Walk Out Of Lok Sabha

Opposition is unable to digest that people are seeing the truth, PM Modi said

In a sharp dig at the Congress, Prime Minister Narendra Modi today said its Rajya Sabha and Lok Sabha units move in opposite directions, and asserted that such a "divided" and "confused" party can neither do any good for itself nor can it think of any solutions for the country's problems.

PM Modi's remarks came as members of the Congress in Lok Sabha, including former party chief Rahul Gandhi, walked out of the Lower House as he spoke on the three farm laws during his reply to the motion of thanks to the President for his address.

"The condition of the Congress party, a very old party which ruled the country for about six decades, has now become such that its Rajya Sabha unit moves in one direction while the Lok Sabha unit moves in another direction," PM Modi said.

Such a "divided" and "confused" party can neither do any good for itself nor can it think of any solution to the country's problems, he said.

"Nothing can be more unfortunate than this. The Congress is also there in Rajya Sabha, their senior leaders are there, they debate with a lot of enthusiasm and express their views. On the other hand, there is the other section of the Congress (in Lok Sabha).... Time will tell," the prime minister said.

Earlier, he hit out at the Opposition saying, those who are disrupting the House are doing so according to a well-planned strategy.

They are unable to digest that people are seeing the truth, PM Modi said, adding that the trust of the people can never be won through these games.

