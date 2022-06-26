BJP's Win In Azamgarh, Rampur Lok Sabha Bypolls 'Historic': PM Modi

PM Modi said his government will continue fulfilling people's aspirations.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday lauded the BJP's win in the Lok Sabha bypolls in Azamgarh and Rampur as "historic", asserting that this indicates wide-scale acceptance and support for the "double engine" governments at the Centre and in Uttar Pradesh, a reference to the party being power at both places.

In his tweets, PM Modi also thanked people of Tripura for reposing faith in the party's development agenda and voting its candidates, including Chief Minister Manik Saha, to victory in assembly by-polls.

"Our government will continue fulfilling people's aspirations. I laud our Karyakartas for their hardwork," he said, while also praising BJP workers from UP.

"Gratitude to all those who voted for the BJP in Andhra Pradesh, Jharkhand, Delhi and Punjab. We will keep working among the people and keep raising issues of public welfare," he added.

The BJP's victory in Rampur and Azamgarh, considered difficult seats for the party, is significant as these were earlier held by Samajwadi Party stalwart Azam Khan and its president Akhilesh Yadav, both of whom resigned after being elected to the state assembly.

