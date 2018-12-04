PM Modi Attends Priyanka-Nick Wedding Reception In Delhi

Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas hosted the reception at Hotel Taj Palace in Delhi.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today attended wedding reception of Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas as he flew back to Delhi after raising poll pitch in Rajasthan.

The couple hosted the reception at Hotel Taj Palace in Delhi following a three-day wedding celebration in Umaid Bhawan Palace of Jodhpur.

Dressed in a white Kurta-Pyama and a black Nehru jacket, PM Modi was received by Priyanka's mother Madhu Chopra, met families of the couple and stayed on the stage for about 10 minutes exchanging greetings and pleasantries, news agency IANS reported.

PM was introduced by Priyanka to her brother-in-law singer and actor Joe Jonas and his fiance "Game Of Thrones" actor Sophie Turner by Priyanka Chopra. "Inki bhi shadi hone wali hai,"(They are also going to get married) Priyanka told PM.

Sophie Turner, who plays Sansa Stark in HBO fantasy series "Games of Thrones", has been sharing her pictures in beautiful ethnic clothes from the Priyanka-Nick wedding on her Instagram. In one of the pictures, she is seen dancing in a red lehenga on the stage. She wore a peach lehenga for the reception.

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas exchanged wedding vows in a Christian ceremony on December 1. The next day they got married as per the Hindu traditions.

Priyanka stuck to traditions and wore a white gown in the Christian ceremony and a red lehenga on Sunday. For her reception, Priyanka chose a beige lehenga while Nick wore a velvet jacket.

The newlyweds after spending the weekend in Jodhpur arrived in Delhi for the reception on Tuesday. The reception venue was heavily guarded.

National Award-winning actress Priyanka won the Miss World Title in 2000. She is among the few Bollywood celebrities who have made a mark in Hollywood. She was the lead star in American show Quantico.

(With inputs from agencies)