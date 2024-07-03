PM Attacks Opposition For 'Selective Politics' On Women Safety: Top Quotes

New Delhi:
Prime Minister Narendra Modi today deplored selective approach of opposition towards atrocities against women. Raking up an incident where a woman was brutally beaten in Bengal, the Prime Minister said that Opposition has failed to secure women's rights.
Here are the top quotes from Prime Minister Narendra Modi's speech in the Rajya Sabha:
- We feel proud of the wisdom and intelligence of the people of this country, in these elections. They defeated propaganda. They prioritised performance. They rejected the politics of deceit and put stamp of victory on the politics of trust.
- This opportunity given to us for the third time by the people of the country is to realise 'Viksit Bharat' and 'Atmanirbhar Bharat'.
- I thank my friends in Congress. Who said this will be a 1/3rd government. They are right. We have had a government for 10 years, 20 more are yet to come. I hope it comes true
- Last 10 years were appetiser, main course will be served now
- The next five years are to ensure saturation of basic facilities and for the fight against poverty. This country will emerge victorious against poverty in the next five years, and I am saying this based on the experience of the past 10 years.
- When India will become the third largest economy in the world, its impact will be on every sphere of life.
- India has taken decisive steps towards women-led development and today we are its results. We have also worked in the areas of women's health, sanitation and wellness.