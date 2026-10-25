PM Modi Arrives In Odisha To Inaugurate RBI's Data Centre

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday reached Odisha to inaugurate the Reserve Bank of India's Rs 169-crore data centre and Cybersecurity Training Institute in Bhubaneswar, officials said.

PM Modi landed at Biju Patnaik International Airport here at 4.15 pm aboard a special Indian Air Force aircraft, they said.

From the airport, he is scheduled to take a helicopter to Khurda, and then proceed by road to the RBI facility at Info Valley-II in Jatni. He is likely to spend an hour at the RBI's data centre and return to the airport by road before departing around 6.30 pm, officials said.

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman also reached Bhubaneswar separately to attend the event.

Police have made elaborate security arrangements, deploying around 2,100 personnel for the PM's visit, they said.

Traffic restrictions have also been imposed from 5.40 pm to 6.40 pm along the route connecting the RBI data centre to the airport.

Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi said the data centre will add to Odisha's journey of development. He said the RBI's data centre at Jatni will be the second of its kind after the one in Navi Mumbai.

The RBI's facility is spread across 18.55 acres, and the foundation stone was laid by then RBI governor Shaktikanta Das on March 22, 2023.

The PM had last visited the state four months ago to attend an event commemorating two years of the BJP government in the state.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)