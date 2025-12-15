PM Modi Arrives In Jordan, Holds Talks With King Abdullah II

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday said his visit to Jordan will boost bilateral linkages between the two nations, as he arrived in Amman on the first leg of his three-nation trip aimed at further strengthening ties with them.

In a special gesture emblematic of the close ties between the two countries, PM Modi was warmly received by Jordanian Prime Minister Jafar Hassan at the airport and accorded a ceremonial welcome.

"Landed in Amman. Thankful to Mr. Jafar Hassan, Prime Minister of the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan, for the warm welcome at the airport," PM Modi said in a post on social media.

"I am sure this visit will boost bilateral linkages between our nations," he added.

This full-fledged bilateral visit to Jordan is taking place after a span of 37 years, coinciding with the 75th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between the two countries.

Jordan is the first leg of PM Modi's four-day, three-nation tour, which will also take him to Ethiopia and Oman.

"It is an honour to welcome Prime Minister @narendramodi of the Republic of India to Jordan today, as a valued guest, in a visit that reflects seventy-five years of close and enduring relations," the Jordanian Prime Minister said in a post on social media.

"We look forward to broader horizons of cooperation between our two countries, particularly in the economic, investment, and technological fields," he added.

When PM Modi arrived at the hotel, he was warmly welcomed by the Indian community and friends of India in Jordan. He greeted them and conveyed the wishes of friends and families from India. Local artists performed traditional Indian dances, displaying the country's cultural heritage.

"Deeply touched by the warm welcome extended by the Indian community in Amman. Their affection, pride in India's progress and strong cultural bonds reflect the enduring connection between India and its diaspora. Also grateful for the role the diaspora continues to play in strengthening India-Jordan relations," PM Modi posted on X.

Later in the day, PM Modi will meet King Abdullah II ibn Al Hussein for a one-on-one talk followed by a delegation-level meeting.

On Tuesday, the Prime Minister and the King would address an India-Jordan business event, which will be attended by leading businessmen from both countries.

The Prime Minister, along with the Crown Prince, is scheduled to visit Petra, the historic city that shares ancient trade linkages with India, subject to weather conditions.

According to the Ministry of External Affairs, this is Prime Minister Modi's first full-fledged bilateral visit to Jordan.

PM Modi had transited through Jordan in February 2018, while on his way to Palestine.

"Even though it was a transit visit, exceptional courtesies" were accorded to him by His Majesty the King, making it more than just a transit visit... the current full bilateral visit (by an Indian prime minister) is taking place after an interval of 37 years," the MEA said at a special briefing in New Delhi last week.

India and Jordan share strong economic ties, with New Delhi being the third-largest trading partner of Amman. The bilateral trade between the two countries is valued at USD 2.8 billion.

Jordan is also a leading supplier of fertilisers to India, particularly phosphates and potash.

The Arab country is home to a vibrant Indian diaspora of over 17,500 people employed across sectors such as textiles, construction, and manufacturing.

