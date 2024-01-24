PM Modi Appreciates Sudarsan Pattnaik For His Sand Art On Netaji

He said, "The PM said Jai Jagannath' as we met."

Internationally acclaimed artist Sudarsan Pattnaik's sand art on freedom fighter Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose at Red Fort in New Delhi earned appreciation from Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday.

“Yesterday, it was a great honour for me. Honble' PM Narendra Modi ji visited and appreciated my sand art of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose on Parakram Diwas at Red Fort, Delhi,” the Odisha-based artist said in a statement on Wednesday.

Pattnaik, on the occasion of Parakram Diwas, had created the sand art to commemorate the 127th birth anniversary of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose.

Around eight tonnes of sand and 500 steel bowls have been used to make the 7-foot tall sand sculpture, he said.

“It was a gracious moment to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi and be appreciated by him,” Pattnaik said.

He said, “The PM said ‘Jai Jagannath' as we met.”