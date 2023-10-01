PM Modi Announces Formation Of National Turmeric Board Duing Telangana Visit

India is a major producer, consumer and exporter of turmeric.

Fulfilling long-pending demands from turmeric farmers, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, during his visit to Telangana, on Sunday announced the formation of a National Turmeric Board.

"After Covid, awareness about turmeric has increased and global demand has also increased. Today it is important to pay more attention professionally and take an initiative in the value chain of turmeric, from production to export... Looking at the necessity of turmeric farmers and future opportunities, the centre has decided to establish a National Turmeric Board," PM Modi said addressing a gathering in the state's Mahabubnagar.

Farmers in Telangana particularly produce turmeric in huge quantities. Nizamabad, Nirmal and Jagtial districts are known for their huge cultivation of turmeric. The finger and bulb varieties of turmeric from here are exported abroad apart from catering to domestic and commercial needs.

Besides for turmeric, there are boards for tea, coffee, spices, jute, coconut, among others. These boards help farmers market their produce, besides looking after their other needs.

In poll-bound southern state of Telangana, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has today dedicated and laid the foundation stone of multiple developmental projects worth more than Rs 13,500 crore, in important sectors like road, rail, petroleum and natural gas and higher education.

During the programme, Prime Minister also flagged off a train service -- Hyderabad (Kacheguda) - Raichur - Hyderabad (Kacheguda) train service from Krishna station -- through video conferencing. The train service will connect Hyderabad, Rangareddy, Mahabubnagar, Narayanpet districts in Telangana with Raichur district in Karnataka. The service will provide first-time rail connectivity to several new areas in backward districts of Mahabubnagar and Narayanpet, benefiting students, daily commuters, labourers, and local handloom industry in the region.

Prime Minister laid the foundation stone of key road projects that are part of Nagpur - Vijayawada Economic Corridor. The projects include - 108 km long 'four lane access controlled Greenfield highway from Warangal to Khammam section of NH-163G' and 90 km long 'four lane access controlled greenfield highway from Khammam to Vijayawada section of NH-163G. These road projects will be developed at a total cost of about Rs 6400 crore.

The projects will reduce travel distance between Warangal and Khammam by about 14 km; and between Khammam and Vijayawada by about 27 km.

"The season of festivals has started. Navratri is about to begin but by passing the Women's Reservation Bill in the Parliament, we established the emotion of worshipping 'Shakti' before it... Today, in Telangana, many projects are launched... I congratulate Telangana for the projects worth Rs. 13,500 crore... Many such road connectivity projects have been launched which will bring huge changes in the lives of people... Through the Nagpur-Vijayawada corridor, the commute to Telangana, Andhra Pradesh and Maharashtra is going to get convenient. Because of this, in these three states trade, tourism and industry would be boosted," PM Modi said addressing the gathering.

PM Modi also dedicated to the nation a road project - 'four laning of 59 km long Suryapet to Khammam section of NH-365BB'. Built at a cost of about Rs 2,460 crore, the project is a part of Hyderabad - Visakhapatnam Corridor and is developed under Bharatmala Pariyojana. It will also provide better connectivity to Khammam district and coastal regions of Andhra Pradesh.

During the visit, Prime Minister also dedicated '37 km of Jaklair - Krishna New Railway Line'. Built at a cost of more than Rs 500 crore, the new rail line section brings areas of the backward district of Narayanpet for the first time onto the Railway Map.

Also, foundation stone and dedication to the nation of important oil and gas pipeline projects were done during the programme. Prime Minister dedicated to nation 'Hassan-Cherlapalli LPG Pipeline Project'. Built at a cost of about Rs 2170 crore, the LPG pipeline, from Hassan in Karnataka to Cherlapalli (suburb of Hyderabad), provides a safe, cost-efficient, and eco-friendly mode of LPG transportation and distribution in the region.

Foundation stone of 'Multi- Product Petroleum Pipeline of Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd (BPCL) from Krishnapatnam to Hyderabad (Malkapur)' was laid. The 425 kilometre pipeline will be built at a cost of Rs 1,940 crore. The pipeline will provide safe, faster, efficient and environment friendly mode of petroleum products in the region.

Prime Minister also inaugurated 'five new buildings of University of Hyderabad' i.e, School of Economics; School of Mathematics & Statistics; School of Management Studies; Lecture Hall Complex - III; and Sarojini Naidu School of Arts and Communication (Annexe). The upgradation of infrastructure at University of Hyderabad is a step towards providing improved facilities and amenities to the students and faculty.





