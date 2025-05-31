"Our PM Vajpayee...": Nitish Kumar's Gaffe At PM Modi's Bihar Rally

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar addressed a large crowd at a rally, praising the Prime Minister for giving a green light for a caste census in the poll-bound state. The applause from attendees soon turned into peels of laughter owing to a slip-up by the Janata Dal (United) chief - "Whatever Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee...sorry, he had served earlier...for whatever Prime Minister Narendra Modi is doing for you, let's give him a standing ovation".

At a rally in Rohtas district on Friday, Mr Kumar called the caste-based census a "historic step" and a long-standing demand he had championed. He thanked PM Modi for his "unwavering" support in Bihar's development journey and urged the gathered crowd to stand up and raise their hands in collective gratitude to PM Modi.

The Chief Minister also used the occasion to highlight the transformation of Bihar since 2005, citing improvements in infrastructure, health, education, and governance. "Since Narendra Modi became Prime Minister in 2014, the pace of development in Bihar has accelerated," he added, positioning the state as a model of growth under NDA governance.

The event, part of PM Modi's two-day visit to Bihar, witnessed the launch and inauguration of development projects worth over Rs 48,500 crore. During the rally, PM Modi announced the inauguration and foundation laying of key development projects spanning sectors like infrastructure, transport, agriculture, aviation, and food processing.