'Will Bring Full Budget After Forming Government': PM Modi Ahead Of Session

PM Modi addressed the media ahead of the Budget session

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the media ahead of the Budget session underlining that this would be an interim budget even as he questioned the conduct of opposition MPs in the last session.

In his customary interaction with the media ahead of the Budget Session outside the Parliament building, the Prime Minister started and concluded his address with the salutation 'Ram Ram'.

"Ram Ram to all of you for the year 2024. At the end of the first session held in the new Parliament building, this Parliament took a very dignified decision of clearing the Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam," PM Modi said.

Noting that country witnessed the Nari Shakti on display in this year's Republic Day celebrations, the Prime Minister said the Budget session, commenced today with President Droupadi Murmu's address, is a festival of the Nari Shakti.

"And today the budget session is starting under the guidance of President Droupadi Murmu and tomorrow the interim budget by Nirmala Sitharaman ji is in a way a festival of Nari Shakti," he said.

Hitting out at the 'trouble-making' Members of Parliament, he said, "Those who want to disrupt by habit and those who disrupt democracy, today these parliamentarians will look into their own conduct and ask themselves what they did in ten years. Even their own constituents won't know what they did.

Those who showed concern for people's issues they have done democracy a good turn, but those who only did disruption no one will remember them. This session is one for them to repent and leave good footprints. Please do not let the opportunity go a begging and give the country something good.

While maintaining that this Budget Session is an opportunity to express remorse and leave good foot prints behind, PM Modi requested MPs to not let this opportunity slip.

"Perform the best, give the benefit of your thoughts to the House in the interest of the country and fill the country with enthusiasm and excitement," he said in a request to MPs.

Exuding confidence on his third straight victory in Lok Sabha polls, he said that a complete budget will come after the formation of the new government.

"Just before election we don't submit a full budget, this we will do after a new government is elected. This interim budget is a guideline for us. I am hopeful that the country will touch new heights of prosperity. Development for everyone is taking place. this journey will continue with your blessings. Ram Ram" the Prime Minister said.

The Budget Session of Parliament commenced with President Droupadi Murmu addressing a joint sitting of Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha at 11 am on Wednesday.

The last session before Lok Sabha polls expected to be held in April-May this year is to provide a total of eight sittings spread over a period of 10 days.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will present the interim budget on Thursday (February 1).

