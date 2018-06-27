PM Modi Addresses Social Welfare Beneficiaries: Highlights

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today interacted with beneficiaries of the government's social security schemes through the NaMo app.
PM Modi tweeted saying the stories of the beneficiaries will surely "motivate us all".
Here are the highlights from his address:
- I am happy that today, I am interacting with brave citizens, who faced adversities but they have fought them and emerged stronger
- The social security schemes of the Government of India help cope with the uncertainties of life
- The PM Modi jan dhan Yojna has been a successful initiative. Within 3 years, 28 crore accounts were started
- Its more than 50 percent of the accounts opened in the entire world
- We emphasised on three aspects - open the doors of the banks for the poor- banking the unbanked, access to capital for small business and budding entrepreneurs - funding the unfunded, and a social security cover for the poor and vulnerable - financially securing the unsecured
- I am particularly happy that more women have bank accounts. It is important for women to be in the financial mainstream
- Shri Gobindra Chandra Sathpathy from Odisha (Ganjam district) is talking about how the Pradhan Mantri Jeevan Jyoti Bima Yojana and Suraksha Bima Yojana helped him. He serves as a priest and unfortunately lost his daughter in a road accident.
- Srimati Vijaya Ji from Telangana lost her husband to Alzheimer's and after that she got help thanks to Pradhan Mantri Jeevan Jyoti Bima Yojana