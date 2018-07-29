PM Modi Addresses Nation On 46th Edition Of Mann Ki Baat: Highlights

PM Modi will address the nation in the 46th episode of his radio programme Mann ki Baat today

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is adddressing the people in India and abroad in his Mann Ki Baat programme on All India Radio today at 11 am.

It will be the 46th episode of the monthly programme.

Mann ki baat is also being streamed on the YouTube channels of the Prime Minister's Office, Information and Broadcasting Ministry, AIR and DD News.

In the 45th episode of Mann ki Baat, PM Modi spoke on implementation of the Goods And Services Tax, which he said, was the prime example of "cooperative federalism". He lauded the states for taking the decision to implement the tax in national interest. PM Modi also said that the GST replaced inspectors with information technology. He also remembered Guru Nanak Dev, Sant Kabir, and Dr Syama Prasad Mukherjee in his address to the nation.

Here are the highlights of Mann ki baat:

