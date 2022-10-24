'Can't Have Better Diwali Than Being With You': PM To Soldiers In Kargil

PM Modi has been visiting different military facilities to celebrate Diwali since 2014.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who is in Kargil in Ladakh, told the soldiers deployed there he couldn't have celebrated a better Diwali without being with them.

There has been no war with Pakistan where Kargil has not unfurled victory flag, said the Prime Minister, who has been celebrating Diwali at various military facilities since he came to power in 2014.

Addressing the soldiers as his "family", PM Modi said, "Sweetness and brightness of my Diwali is amid you."

He also praised the armed forces' efforts in fighting terrorism.

"In Kargil, our soldiers have managed to crush terrorism. I am a witness to the event. I was shown pictures of my moments with soldiers during the war, when I arrived here. It brought back those wonderful memories," he said.

The Prime Minister arrived in Kargil earlier in the day to celebrate Diwali with the soldiers. He also extended his Diwali greetings on social media.

"Wishing everyone a Happy Diwali. Diwali is associated with brightness and radiance. May this auspicious festival further the spirit of joy and well-being in our lives. I hope you have a wonderful Diwali with family and friends," he tweeted.