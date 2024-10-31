PM Modi Continues Diwali Tradition, Celebrates With Soldiers In Kachchh

PM Modi meets soldiers in Gujarat's Kachchh on the occasion of Diwali

Continuing the tradition of spending Diwali with soldiers, Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited security personnel posted in Gujarat's Kachchh today and wished them on the festive occasion. Visuals show the Prime Minister, dressed in Army uniform, offering sweets to the soldiers posted there.

Since 2014, when he took over the top job, Prime Minister Modi has spent Diwali with soldiers posted in different corners of the country. He visited Siachen in 2014, the Punjab border in 2015, Sumdo in Himachal Pradesh in 2016, Jammu and Kashmir's Gurez sector in 2017, Uttarakhand's Harsil in 2018, Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri in 2019 and Rajasthan's Longewala in 2020. The Prime Minister's 2021 Diwali was in Kashmir's Nowshera, 2022 in Jammu and Kashmir's Kargil and 2023 in Himachal's Lepcha.

Back in 2014, when the BJP came to power, Prime Minister Modi visited Siachen and told the soldiers posted there that 125 crore Indians can celebrate Diwali and go about their lives because the soldiers stand guard at the border. He had said he was celebrating Diwali as a representative of their families back home.

Earlier today, the Prime Minister attended celebrations on the occasion of National Unity Day, which marks the birth anniversary of Sardar Vallabhai Patel, known for his key role in national integration after Independence in 1947.

The Prime Minister attended grand celebrations at Gujarat's Kewadiya, where Sardar Patel's grand statue -- the Statue of Unity -- is located. He said this National Unity Day is special because it coincides with Diwali. He also announced the beginning of the two-year celebrations of Sardar Patel's 150th birth anniversary.