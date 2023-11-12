'Amazing, Unforgettable': See Ayodhya Pics Posted By PM Modi On Diwali

Ayodhya set a new world record by lighting over 22 lakh 'diyas' during Deepotsav

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday called the "Deepotsav" in Uttar Pradesh's Ayodhya "amazing, divine and unforgettable" and shared some pictures from the celebrations.

Taking to his official X (formerly Twitter) account, the prime minister said that the whole country has been "illuminated" with millions of "diyas" (earthen lamps) that were lit in Ayodhya.

"The energy emanating from this is spreading new zeal and enthusiasm throughout India. I wish that Lord Shri Ram does well for all the countrymen and becomes an inspiration for all my family members. Jai Siya Ram," PM Modi said in a tweet in Hindi.

अद्भुत, अलौकिक और अविस्मरणीय!



लाखों दीयों से जगमग अयोध्या नगरी के भव्य दीपोत्सव से सारा देश प्रकाशमान हो रहा है। इससे निकली ऊर्जा संपूर्ण भारतवर्ष में नई उमंग और नए उत्साह का संचार कर रही है। मेरी कामना है कि भगवान श्री राम समस्त देशवासियों का कल्याण करें और मेरे सभी… pic.twitter.com/3dehLH45Tp — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) November 12, 2023

Ayodhya on Saturday witnessed grand "Deepotsav" celebrations and was illuminated with lakhs of earthen lamps. On the eve of Diwali, the temple city, which is located on the bank of the Saryu River, broke its own world record.

About 22.23 lakh diyas were lit at the same time across 51 ghats in Ayodhya to create a new Guinness World Record.

People light earthen lamps during Deepotsav in Ayodhya (PTI)

People light diyas during Deepotsav in Ayodhya (PTI)

Ayodhya breaks its own world record, lights 22 lakh diyas (PTI)

Ayodhya began Deepotsav celebrations with the formation of the Yogi Adityanath-led government in 2017. In that year, about 51,000 diyas were lit and the number went up to 4.10 lakh in 2019.

In 2020, over 6 lakh earthen lamps were lit and more than 9 lakh in 2021.

In 2022, more than 17 lakh diyas were lit across the ghats of Ram ki Pairi. However, the Guinness Book of World Records only took those diyas into consideration which remained lit for five minutes or more and the record was set at 15,76,955.

This year's celebrations are said to be special as the construction work of the Ram temple is in full swing in Ayodhya.

Under-construction Ram Temple decorated during Deepotsav (ANI)

The much-awaited inauguration of the Ram Mandir is scheduled to take place on January 22 2024 and will be attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Earlier in the day, Prime Minister Modi visited Lepcha in Himachal Pradesh to celebrate Diwali with soldiers.

"The courage of our security forces is unwavering. Stationed in the toughest terrains, away from their loved ones, their sacrifice and dedication keep us safe and secure. India will always be grateful to these heroes who are the perfect embodiment of bravery and resilience," he said in an X post and shared some pictures with the soldiers.

The courage of our security forces is unwavering. Stationed in the toughest terrains, away from their loved ones, their sacrifice and dedication keep us safe and secure. India will always be grateful to these heroes who are the perfect embodiment of bravery and resilience. pic.twitter.com/Ve1OuQuZXY — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) November 12, 2023

"The place where jawans are posted is not less than any temple for me. Wherever you are, my festival is there. This is going on for perhaps 30-35 years," he said in an address to troops.