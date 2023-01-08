PM Launches Aspirational Block Programme, Calls for 'India-First' Approach

PM Modi also discussed the significance of 2023 being the International Year of Millets.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi Saturday launched the Aspirational Block Programme on the lines of a similar exercise aimed at developing backward districts and asserted that India is focussing on the four pillars of infrastructure, investment, innovation and inclusion to be a developed country.

Chairing the second national conference on chief secretaries from states on its third and last day, PM Modi said the entire world is looking to India to bring stability to the global supply chain and asked them to take steps for making the MSME sector "global champions" and a part of the global value chain.

He said the country can take full advantage of this only if states take lead by maintaining focus on quality and making decisions with an "India-first" approach, according to a statement.

The prime minister also called upon the chief secretaries to focus on ending "mindless compliances" and outdated laws and rules.

At a time when India is initiating unparalleled reforms, there is no scope for overregulation and mindless restrictions, he tweeted. Modi said the states should focus on pro-development governance, ease of doing business, ease of living and provision of robust infrastructure.

"We should move towards self-certification, deemed approvals and standardisation of forms," he said, according to a statement.

The prime minister also spoke about the development of both physical and social infrastructure along with a focus on the enhancement of cyber security.

He also tweeted, "With the eyes of the world being on India, combined with the rich talent pool of our youth, the coming years belong to our nation."

"Strengthening our MSME (Micro, Small & Medium Enterprises) sector is important for the country to become self-reliant and to boost economic growth," Modi said, adding that equally important is to popularise local products.

PM Modi also discussed the significance of 2023 being the International Year of Millets and steps to enhance the popularity of their products.

"Over the last two days, we have been witnessing extensive discussions at the chief secretaries conference in Delhi. During my remarks today, emphasised on a wide range of subjects which can further improve the lives of people and strengthen India's development trajectory," he tweeted.

The chief secretaries conference, which started from January 5, was aimed at rapid and sustained economic growth in partnership with states in coordination, the government has said.

PM Modi chaired the conference in the last two days.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)