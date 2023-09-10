PM Greets Journalists At G20 Summit Venue's International Media Centre

Prime Minister Narendra Modi walked into the media centre amid rousing cheers (PTI)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited the International Media Centre (IMC) at the Bharat Mandapam - the venue of the G20 Summit - this evening.

After holding a series of bilateral meetings with world leaders after the conclusion of the mega summit, PM Modi came to the media centre and greeted and waved at journalists, both from India and abroad, as camerapersons vied to click him.

Amid cheers, the Prime Minister walked into the cavernous hall on the ground floor of the International Media Centre which was all decked up.

G20 logos were splashed across huge decorative panels in the hall on the theme 'Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam' - 'One Earth. One Family. One Future'.