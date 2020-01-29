"PM, Finance Minister Have No Idea What To Do Next": Rahul Gandhi On Economy

"(Narendra) Modi and his dream team of economic advisors have literally turned the economy around. Earlier: GDP: 7.5%, Inflation: 3.5%. Now:GDP: 3.5, Inflation: 7.5%," Mr Gandhi said in a tweet.

Rahul Gandhi's attack on the government comes days ahead of the Union Budget

New Delhi:

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi today attacked the government over the state of the economy, saying Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman have no idea what to do next.

Mr Gandhi's attack on the government comes just days ahead of the budget.

Finance Minister Sitharaman is scheduled to present the Budget for the financial year 2020-21 on February 1.

"The PM and FM have absolutely no idea what to do next," he tweeted with the hashtag 'Budget 2020'.
 

